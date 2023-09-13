Carpneter, Lydia

CARPENTER (HASLETT), Lydia Diane



Mrs. Lydia Diane Haslett Carpenter, age 92, of Toccoa, passed away Sunday, September 10, 2023, at The Wilkinson Center, Toccoa.



A daughter of the late Homer Ewell Haslett and Sara Elizabeth Landrum Haslett, she was born March 12, 1931, in Atlanta, Georgia, reared in Demorest, Georgia, lived in Tucker, Georgia, for 34 years before moving to Toccoa, in 1993. She was a graduate of Demorest High School, a graduate of Oglethorpe University and later receiving a Masters Degree from the University of Georgia State. She was retired from the Dekalb County School System as an Educator. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Toccoa, having served as a former Trustee for the church and served on numerous committees. She was a life member of Dekalb DEA State Education System, a member of the Stephens County Historical Society and a former Pilot Club member.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Stanhope Carpenter, Jr., in 1998; and by a sister.



Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Larry Hix of Lilburn, Georgia; two sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Hyacinth Carpenter of Austell, Georgia, and Gary and Cindy Carpenter of Daphne, Alabama; five grandsons and fifteen great-grandchildren.



Funeral Services will be Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 2 o'clock PM, in the Hillcrest Chapel of the Acree-Davis Funeral Home, with The Reverend Brent White officiating. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers and should assemble at the funeral home by 1:30 PM, Wayne Hix, Matthew Carpenter, Stan Hix, Joseph Carpenter, Daniel Carpenter and Dusty Scott. Her caregivers will serve as honorary pallbearers and should assemble at the funeral home by 1:30 PM, Joanne Edmonds, Shirley Pritchett, Juanita Fitzgerald, Sharon Carvin, Sara Owens and Andrea Simmons.



The family will receive friends at the Acree-Davis Funeral Home on Wednesday from 12:30 PM, until the service time. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.acree-davisfh.com.



Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Stephens County Chapter, c/o Jerry Snell, 575 Rosedale Street, Toccoa, Georgia 30577, or to the Alzheimer's Association, Georgia Chapter, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, Georgia 30346, in memory of Mrs. Lydia Diane Carpenter.



Interment will follow in the Stephens Memorial Gardens with the Acree-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Lydia Diane Haslett Carpenter.



