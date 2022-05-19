ajc logo
X

Carpenter, William

File photo

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Obituaries
3 hours ago

CARPENTER, William

William Milton Carpenter, age 90, of Stone Mountain, GA passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at his home. He is survived by his wife, Doris Carpenter; his son, Troy Carpenter and nine grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, William Carpenter Jr. and his daughter Wanda Galanti. A Celebration of Life will be held, Saturday, May 21, at the Carpenter residence from 12-4 PM.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Small, Diane
Carter, Samuel
3h ago
Almond, Karmarell
3h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top