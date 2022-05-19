CARPENTER, William



William Milton Carpenter, age 90, of Stone Mountain, GA passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at his home. He is survived by his wife, Doris Carpenter; his son, Troy Carpenter and nine grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, William Carpenter Jr. and his daughter Wanda Galanti. A Celebration of Life will be held, Saturday, May 21, at the Carpenter residence from 12-4 PM.



