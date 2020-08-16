CARPENTER, Wanda Wanda Covington Carpenter, age 86, of Lilburn, GA., went to her Heavenly Home Thursday evening, August 13, 2020. Her Celebration of Life Service will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Lilburn First Baptist Church with Dr. Carl Marshall and Rev. Matthew Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. She was born in Mountain Home, AR to Norman Robert and Ottalene Haugh Covington. She taught Elementary and High School in Columbus, GA from the early 1960s until 1977, with most of that time being at Jordan Vocational High School and Spencer High School. From 1977 until 1994 she taught Senior English at Parkview High School in Lilburn, GA. "Momma C", as she was known by her students, was recognized by "Who's Who Among America's Teachers" and was involved in and supported numerous charities focused on helping children. She was an active member of Lilburn First Baptist Church. She received her education from Wayland Baptist College A.A., Plainview, TX, Bachelors in Secondary English, Auburn University, Auburn, AL, M.E.D. Administration and M.A. Secondary English, Georgia State University, Atlanta, GA. She is preceded in death in 1992 by her husband, Rev. Frank Lee Carpenter, Sr., her father, Norman R. Covington and her mother, Ottalene Haugh Covington, and sister, Billie Sue Doynow. She is survived by her children, Frank Lee Carpenter, Jr., Bob Gaines Carpenter, Roxane Carpenter Bobo, grandchildren, Robert Gaines Carpenter, Jr., Christopher Matthew Carpenter and Larry Lee Bobo, Jr. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you may make donations to the United Craftsmen Children's Shoe Drive. Donations may be mailed to UCCSD, Inc., 1227 Rockbridge Road, Suite 208-72, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 or online at https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/OTExNDE= Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 until 4 pm, and Monday from 2 until 4 and 6 until 8 pm at the Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. 770-564-2726.



