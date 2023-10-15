CARPENTER, Shirley Joanne



Shirley Joanne Carpenter of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on October 11, 2023. Shirley was born on July 22, 1937, to the late A. L. and Annie Campbell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Kenneth Albert Carpenter Sr.; as well as three brothers, Jean, Bud, and Bikey. She is survived by her two children, Kasey Carpenter and Kelly Carpenter.



A visitation will be held on Monday, October 16, 2023 from 12:00 PM-2:00 PM at McDonald and Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens.



