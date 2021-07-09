ajc logo
X

Carpenter, Joseph

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago


CARPENTER, Joseph F.


Was born to the late Frank O. Carpenter and Helen Tedesco Carpenter, on September 21, 1940 in Ferrisburgh, VT. Joe graduated from Druid Hills K-12 School in 1959, then enlisted in the United States Army, as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne (Fort Bragg, NC). He earned a Bachelor's degree from West Georgia College, a Master's degree from Atlanta University, and an Educational Specialist degree from Georgia State University. Joe taught, coached, and served as a Assistant Principal and Principal in the Atlanta Public School system from 1971-1994.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Sallie Carpenter, his son Mitchell Carpenter (Suzette), his daughter, Helki Pruitt (Brian), his sister Connie Altobelli, five grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral Mass at Christ Our King and Savior Catholic Church, 6341 Lake Oconee Parkway, Greensboro, GA 30642, Saturday, July 10, 2021, 1:00 PM/EST.

Celebration of Life Memorial at The Community Achievement Center, 4522 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034, Saturday, July 24, 2021, 3:00 PM/EST. (Face coverings and social distancing required. Limited seating; entrance permitted until capacity is reached. ) In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Joe and Sallie Carpenter Scholarship Fund w/ the Talbot County Schools Alumni Association. Make checks payable to: TCSAA (On memo line: In memory of Joseph Carpenter).

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Bramlette, Carl
2
Bank, John
3
Hall, Margaret
4
Glover, Vernald
5
Giddens, Sheila
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top