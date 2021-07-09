

CARPENTER, Joseph F.





Was born to the late Frank O. Carpenter and Helen Tedesco Carpenter, on September 21, 1940 in Ferrisburgh, VT. Joe graduated from Druid Hills K-12 School in 1959, then enlisted in the United States Army, as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne (Fort Bragg, NC). He earned a Bachelor's degree from West Georgia College, a Master's degree from Atlanta University, and an Educational Specialist degree from Georgia State University. Joe taught, coached, and served as a Assistant Principal and Principal in the Atlanta Public School system from 1971-1994.He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Sallie Carpenter, his son Mitchell Carpenter (Suzette), his daughter, Helki Pruitt (Brian), his sister Connie Altobelli, five grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.Funeral Mass at Christ Our King and Savior Catholic Church, 6341 Lake Oconee Parkway, Greensboro, GA 30642, Saturday, July 10, 2021, 1:00 PM/EST.Celebration of Life Memorial at The Community Achievement Center, 4522 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034, Saturday, July 24, 2021, 3:00 PM/EST. (Face coverings and social distancing required. Limited seating; entrance permitted until capacity is reached. ) In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Joe and Sallie Carpenter Scholarship Fund w/ the Talbot County Schools Alumni Association. Make checks payable to: TCSAA (On memo line: In memory of Joseph Carpenter).