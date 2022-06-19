CARPENTER, James Robert "Bob"



James Robert "Bob" Carpenter of Woodstock, Georgia passed away peacefully from declining health issues on June 14, 2022, at 85. Bob was born in Toluca, North Carolina on September 9, 1936, to Ruby Probst Carpenter and Yates Carpenter. After attending and graduating form Shelby High School in 1955, Bob applied to and was accepted as a freshman at North Carolina State University receiving a football scholarship. While at NCSU, President of Theta Chi Fraternity and graduated in 1960, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Pulp and Paper Technology. Shortly before graduation, Bob was recruited and hired by Hercules Powder Company as a Technical Sales Engineer for seven (7) years. His success captured the attention of Vining's Industries, a small startup based in Vinings, GA. Vining's Industries hired Bob in 1967 as an investment partner, holding the position of Vice President of Sales and Marketing. In 1987, Vining's Industries was acquired by Laporte Industries, a British Corporation. As part of the acquisition, Bob was required to commit to a five (5) year contract, serving as President and CEO of that division.



While all this was going on, Bob had met a very attractive young lady who became Mrs. Katherine H. Carpenter on October 20, 1980. Katherine's children Roger Shadburn Jr., and Neal Shadburn were blended with Bob's son's Scott and Brent and daughter Linda with family life becoming very active and meaningful. Bob was intensely devoted to Kathy and their children's material, physical and spiritual well-being. Bob and Kathy were also blessed with five (5) grandchildren, who are: Jackson and Evelyn Carpenter, Haydon Ormes, Tripp Shadburn and Neal Shadburn Jr. and one (1) great-granddaughter Oaklee Carpenter.



After retirement in December 1994, Bob became interested and quite successful in various real-estate investment ventures and along with Kathy, invested in training Thoroughbred horses which raced at places like Churchill Downs and others. Kathy continues to care for their horses at their sprawling horse farm in Woodstock, GA. In 1984, Bob purchased a cattle farm in Siloam, GA and restored the housing (originally built in 1840) to its original condition. The Georgia Historical Society recognized Bob for this restoration and placed it on the National Register of Historic Places. For over 20 years, Bob raised and sold premium beef cattle from that farm. In 2000, the cattle were sold, and Bob invested and expanded his vast real estate holdings.



Bob enjoyed an occasional round of golf and carried a 12 handicap back in the day. Bob was active in the Atlanta Lions Club, the Atlanta Athletic Club, the Buckhead 50's, The Kentucky Colonels and the Georgia Self Storage Association. He was also a founding member of the Peach Bowl in 1968. He took great pride and joy as a Pop Warner League football coach for the Atlanta Colts that won two national championships in the 70's. Bob also served as President of the Sandy Springs Little League baseball organization as he recognized the positive impact youth sports had on young men.



Bob would want to be remembered as a man who honored God, was honest, fair, spoke his mind and was not "politically correct". Bob's advice to those beginning their careers and starting a family would be to:



- Take responsibility for your actions



- Conduct yourself with un-compromising integrity



- Never be deceitful



- Always remember that "Pigs get fat and hogs get



slaughtered"



Bob Carpenter was a man whose professionalism, friendship, devotion to family, spiritual values and willingness to help others has now left an indelible mark on the lives he has touched throughout his life. He will be deeply missed.



The Memorial Service of James Robert Carpenter will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Roswell United Methodist Church in Roswell, GA officiated by the Reverend Dr. Tom Davis. Visitation 10:30 to 11:30 in the Parlor with the Service to follow in the Chapel at 11:30.



Roswell United Methodist Church - 814 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell,



GA 30075.



The family is requesting that you do not send flowers but instead donate to a local charity of your choice.



