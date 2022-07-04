ajc logo
Carnes, John

CARNES, John

John Zachary Carnes ("Zach the CPA") March 9, 1961 - June 30, 2022

Zack was born in Marietta and lived in Marietta and Kennesaw his entire life other than his years at Wofford College where he attended on a football scholarship. He completed his mechanical engineering degree before discovering his true niche in accounting, in which he also completed a degree. Zach soon earned his CPA and CFP and enjoyed a thriving CPA firm in Kennesaw. He loved his clients and they loved him. His sister said, "He loved Jesus, his momma, his nephews, the Braves, and the Bulldogs."

Zack was preceded in death by his father, G.C. Carnes; and his nephew, Christopher Carnes. He is survived by his mother, Mrs. Betty Cantrell Carnes; his sister, Cathy Carnes Bennett who managed the office and her husband Ricky; his brother, David Carnes and his wife, Tricia; nephews, Patrick Carnes and his wife, Angel, Zachary Bennett, and Drew Bennett. Zack's family loved traveling with him and Zack had a great sense of humor. He was greatly loved by his family and will be sorely missed.

The family will receive friends on July 6, Wednesday evening, from 5 PM to 7 PM at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta. Services will be held at the chapel on July 7, Thursday morning at 11 AM. Burial will follow the service immediately at Kennesaw Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wears Valley Ranch ( https://wvr.org/online-giving/ -or- 100 One Fine Place, Sevierville, TN 37862 ) a place for children from troubled homes.




