Obituaries

Carnes, Charles and Mary

Oct 15, 2023


In Loving Memory of

Charles Carnes

December 14, 1926 –

October 14, 2013

and

Mary Carnes

May 7, 1927 – October 15, 2016


It has been ten years since our father passed away and seven years since our mother left us, and not a day goes by that we don't think of both of you often. Always with love, a smile, and a bit of a tug in our hearts. You two filled our, and your grandchildren's, childhood and adulthood with laughter, love, warmth, and meaning. Although you never got to know your five great-grandchildren, they know you. We share with them our many loving and funny stories about Nana and Poppi.

And autumn was our favorite season together: watching college football games with our father; treating Halloween like a national holiday. And as for Christmas, no one decorated or celebrated Christmas like our mother. Although none of these events will ever be quite the same without you, we remain deeply grateful for all the happy times and memories you created. Of all the blessings we have enjoyed, the greatest blessing was the first one: having you both as our parents. Thank you so much.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

More Stories

The Latest

Hong Kong Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong ex-media mogul Jimmy Lai will not appeal national security conviction, legal team says

27m ago

Man charged in Utah killings wanted victims' cars and money to get home, prosecutors allege

39m ago

LeBron James breaks the NBA career field goals record in the Lakers' 120-113 loss to the Nuggets

40m ago

Featured

Delta centennial

Delta announces executive shake-up

Former Georgia chief justice appointed to mediate Fulton FBI raid dispute

THE FUTURE OF MARTA

Same start, different finish: Comparing the Seattle transit system to MARTA