Carnes, Charles and Mary

In Loving Memory of
Charles Carnes
December 14, 1926 –
October 14, 2013
and
Mary Carnes
May 7, 1927 – October 15, 2016
It has been ten years since our father passed away and seven years since our mother left us, and not a day goes by that we don't think of both of you often. Always with love, a smile, and a bit of a tug in our hearts. You two filled our, and your grandchildren's, childhood and adulthood with laughter, love, warmth, and meaning. Although you never got to know your five great-grandchildren, they know you. We share with them our many loving and funny stories about Nana and Poppi.
And autumn was our favorite season together: watching college football games with our father; treating Halloween like a national holiday. And as for Christmas, no one decorated or celebrated Christmas like our mother. Although none of these events will ever be quite the same without you, we remain deeply grateful for all the happy times and memories you created. Of all the blessings we have enjoyed, the greatest blessing was the first one: having you both as our parents. Thank you so much.
