CARMICHAEL, Yvonne



Celebration of Life will be held on TODAY, Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 11 AM, at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, 534 Fairburn Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Rev Gregory Sutton, Pastor. Entombment Lincoln Cemetery. She is survived by her loving husband, devoted children and grandchildren. Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. (404)349-3000, mbfh.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral