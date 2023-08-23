Carmichael, Yvonne

Obituaries
2 hours ago
CARMICHAEL, Yvonne

Celebration of Life will be held on TODAY, Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 11 AM, at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, 534 Fairburn Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Rev Gregory Sutton, Pastor. Entombment Lincoln Cemetery. She is survived by her loving husband, devoted children and grandchildren. Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. (404)349-3000, mbfh.com.




