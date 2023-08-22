CARMICHAEL, Yvonne



Yvonne "Gwen" James Carmichael born January 14, 1939, from the union of the late, Warren Thomas and Emma Wood James. Yvonne grew up in the historic Grady Homes area and was educated through the Atlanta Public School System, attending David T. Howard, and eventually graduating from Booker T. Washington High School in 1978. She attended Rutledge College. Following her passion for service and taking care of others, she continued her career at Grady Memorial Hospital in the Radiology department, as well as Community Friendship where she cared for patients with mental disabilities.



Gwen was a supportive friend and founding member of the Les Femmes Elegates Club for decades, serving supporting youth during their active years. She was a trendsetter no matter the decade or era; always striving to be the belle of the ball. If shopping was a sport, Gwen was a Gold Medalist.



Yvonne confessed her faith in Christ, joining Jackson Memorial Baptist Church in 1993 serving faithfully until her physical ability limited her from being a faithful active member.



Yvonne was united in holy matrimony to Melvin Lewis Carmichael on November 28, 1955, and to this union three daughters were born, the late Shekita, Terrie, and Jill; one son, Nicolo; Grandma "Gwen" to her grandchildren.



Yvonne was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Smith; and brother, Warren Thomas James, Jr.



Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, August 22, 2023 at 11 AM at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, 534 Fairburn Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Rev Gregory Sutton, Pastor. Entombment Lincoln Cemetery. She is survived by her loving husband, devoted children and grandchildren. Viewing Tuesday 10 AM - 7 PM and wake to follow from 5 - 7 PM AT Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW Atlanta, GA 30331, (404)349-3000, mbfh.com.





