CARMICHAEL, Tony Lamar



Tony Lamar Carmichael, age 63, passed on October 3, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM, Meadows Chapel, 419 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. Interment, GA National Cemetery, Canton, GA at 2:00 PM. Visitation, Wednesday, October 12, 4-7 PM. Meadows Mortuary, Inc. 419 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.

