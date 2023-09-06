CARMAN, Sr., Theron



Fredrick



Theron Fredrick Carman, Sr. died peacefully in his sleep on September 1, 2023. The family will be receiving friends at St. Oliver Plunkett Church, 3200 Brooks Drive SW, Snellville, GA, on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 10:15 AM, with a funeral mass celebrated by Monsignor Gracz to follow at 11:00 AM. Theron was born on March 29, 1940, in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late James Henry and Helen Krupinski Carman. He is predeceased by his parents; his siblings, James Henry Carman of Atlanta, Georgia, Joseph Raymond Carman of Conley, Georgia, William Anthony Carman, Helen Dorothy Peyton of Louisville, Kentucky; and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Carman. Left to mourn his passing are his wife of 60 years, Nancy Golden Carman; the six children he adored, Sharon Carman Sexton and husband Tim of Grayson, Georgia, Helen "Cece" Carman Siracuse and husband Kraig of Alexandria, Virginia, Kevin Thomas Carman of Ventura, California, Claire Carman Garland and husband Will of Harding, New Jersey, Noelle Carman Davis and husband Jed of Essex, Vermont, and Theron Fredrick "Bubba" Carman, Jr., of Snellville, Georgia; his treasured grandchildren, Ian and Kali McMillian, Peyton and Maddie Sexton, Nicholas and Thomas Siracuse, Jasper Carman, Liam and Avery Garland, Lona and Georgia Davis, Caroline Carman; his beloved nieces and nephews, Margaret Carman, Jeff Carman, Cathy Cochran, Jimmy Peyton, Mary Beth Bates and Vickie Peyton; and his loving sister, Mary Martha Carman. Theron's faith guided his life - a life that he loved and cherished. He was a proud graduate of Marist College High School and attended Georgia State University. As a second generation Atlantan, his love of all things Atlanta were known to all who knew him, especially his children, who from an early age learned all about his time growing up in downtown Atlanta selling peanuts at Grant Field, working at the Varsity, attending his beloved Marist and meeting the love of his life, Nancy. Theron, or "Big T" as he was affectionately known by his friends, was a proud member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Council 660, where he made lifelong friendships, played sports, and founded the Knights of Columbus Southeastern Softball Tournament. Theron's interests were too numerous to name, but sports of all varieties; movies, both old and new; reading; playing cards; throwing darts and having a beer with friends; and helping Nancy deliver Meals on Wheels were just a few. Theron could tell a joke and story like no other, which helped him throughout his career in sales. He was the founding partner at Carman Girard and Associates, where, along with Don Girard and others, he helped build a business that set the standard in the Food Service Equipment Industry. He provided generous mentorship to those fortunate enough to work alongside him and to those who were simply part of his everyday life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Saint Vincent DePaul Society of Georgia, 2050-C Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta, GA 30341, or



www.svdpgeorgia.org/donate/. The family also extends its deep gratitude to the many friends, colleagues, and loved ones that have showered us with kindness, for which we are eternally grateful. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to



www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.



