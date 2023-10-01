Carman, John

CARMAN, Dr. John Scott



On September 18, 2023, Dr. John Scott Carman, passed away at the age of 78, after a lifetime of leadership in Pharmaceutical Research and as a doctor in the Atlanta Area. He is survived by many loving individuals, including his wife, Cary Carman; his children, Lara West, Dorey Toledo, Danielle Carman, Heather Hendrickson, Aaron Carman, Joyce Carman, Joshua Carman, Zachary Carman, and Ross Carman; and his sister, Candace Vuocolo. He was predeceased by his brother, Tom Carman; and his parents, Harry and Rita Carman. The family is working on a "Celebration of Life" event and will share more details in the near future. If you have any questions or would like to sign up to receive information about the event, please contact the family directly or email: aaroncarman51@gmail.com.



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