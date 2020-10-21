Carlton, Virginia

CARLTON (WILLIAMS), Virginia



Virginia Williams Carlton, Atlanta native and resident of Stone Mountain, GA, passed on to Heaven on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at age 92. Born in 1928, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Robert and Sina Lambert Williams of College Park and Cascade Heights. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 39 years, William (Bill) Daniel Carlton, Jr. She and Bill loved dancing, dinner with friends, the Offline Railroad Club, traveling, reunions and basically just being with each other and family. Virginia was also preceded in death by sister, Florence W. Ringley of Bristol, TN and brother, Floyd R. Williams, Jr., of Decatur, GA. Survivors include two sons, Daniel W. Carlton and wife Sherry of Decatur, GA, Andrew D. Carlton and wife Jenean of Atlanta, GA. One granddaughter, Mia Danielle Carlton, sister-in-law, Mary Helen Williams of Decatur, GA, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She graduated from Girls' High and Georgia State College/University. She worked for the Florida East Coast Railway in the Healy building where she met her husband. Several years after marriage her family moved to the Sandtown community in Southwest Atlanta. She was a homemaker, a school crossing guard, and a clerk for the Fulton County Police Department Detectives' office. After retirement she volunteered as a tax preparer with AARP and at Presbyterian Village in Austell. She was always the consummate hostess and wonderful cook.



Virginia's grandfather, Rev. James Franklin Lambert, was a pivotal leader of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Georgia, helping to organize both College Park and Mt. Carmel Christian Churches. Virginia and her family were early members of West End Christian Church where she sang in the choir and served in the Women's Christian Fellowship. She became an active United Methodist Women after joining Owl Rock United Methodist in 1970. In 2007, after moving to Stone Mountain, she joined Tucker First United Methodist Church and the Christian Fellowship Class. It was her greatest pleasure in life to worship her Lord at Church and Sunday school with friends and family.



Her family will receive visitors from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM on Wednesday, October 21 at Floral Hills Funeral Home. (3150 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA 30084) The funeral service will be at 11 AM, on Thursday, October 22, at Tucker First United Methodist Church with Reverend Gerald Varner officiating. ( 5095 LaVista Road, Tucker, GA 30084) A graveside service will be held at 2:30 PM, Thursday, October 22 at Owl Rock United Methodist Church Cemetery. (5880 Campbellton Road, Atlanta, GA 30331)



Virginia's family requests that contributions be made to the Owl Rock Cemetery Association, in lieu of flowers. Send donations to: Owl Rock Cemetery Association, c/o Jane Moore, 276 Rue Piper, Slidell, Louisiana 70461



Arrangements by Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tucker.



