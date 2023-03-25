X

Carlton, Mac

Obituaries
7 hours ago

CARLTON, Jr., Milton A. "Mac"

Mac Carlton, age 83, of St. Simons Island, passed away peacefully at the Hospice of the Golden Isles on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Mac was born in Millen, GA, to Milton and Mary Frances Carlton in 1939. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Leslie; and his three sons, Jason, Eric and Price (Brenda). He is also survived by his six adored granddaughters, Helena Neal "Pearlie", Alia, Nicole, Trevi, Eva Grace and Chloe.

He was raised in Millen and Swainsboro, GA. He attended Emory University and Emory Law School, graduating in 1963. While at Emory Law School, he served as editor-in-chief of what is now the Emory Law Journal. He was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. After graduation, Mac began practicing law with the firm of Troutman, Sams, Schroder & Lockerman in Atlanta. Mac led the Public Utilities Section, later called the Public Law Section, of the law firm. For many years, Mac was the lead attorney for The Southern Company and Georgia Power Company. He retired in 2000, and he and Leslie moved to East Beach on St. Simons Island to enjoy their retirement. He loved the water, bicycling around the Island, having time to read history and enjoying the plentiful seafood.

At his request, there will be no service. The family will be gathering in Atlanta in late April to remember and celebrate Mac's life. If you wish to make a donation in his memory, please send it to his favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, or the charity of your choice.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with all arrangements.

