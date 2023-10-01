Carlton, Leo

CARLTON, Jr., Leo Taylor



1928-2023 Leo Taylor Carlton, Jr., 94, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.



Born November 9, 1928 in Bolton, Georgia, Mr. Carlton was the son of Elizabeth Mae Boynton Carlton and Leo Taylor Carlton, Sr.



Leo attended Bolton Elementary School and began working in his father's store, Carlton and Grimes, at the age of 13 as a delivery boy. He was the last surviving member of childhood friends known as the "Bolton Boys." Leo graduated West Fulton High School in 1945 and began working days, and attending night classes at Georgia State College. Leo served in the Naval Reserves for three years prior to being drafted in the United States Army at 21 years old, where he proudly served from 1950-1952, earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. Following his stint in the Army, Leo was employed for 20 years by the Georgia Power Company at Plant McDonough as a Combustion Engineer. In 1972, Leo acted on his life's ambition of being his own boss and started up Carlton Craft, a cabinet and woodworking business, that grew into a full scale remodeling company which he operated successfully for more than 50 years.



Mr. Carlton was christened at Collins Memorial United Methodist Church as an infant and became a lifelong member. Leo served as head of both the Trustee's Committee, and Building and Grounds Committee for 30+ years. Above all, Leo always felt most privileged to participate weekly in distributing food to the underserved through the Collins Memorial Food Pantry program that his daughter, Cindy started.



With the idea of keeping Bolton a strong, viable Community for all, Leo was instrumental in the inception and formation of the local Bolton Little League on DeFoore's Ferry in the early 1960's, and was an active life member of Bolton Post 156 of The American Legion, Inc., where he served in multiple positions including Adjutant for 50+ years.



In 1946, Leo discovered the love of his life the first time he ever met Martha Jane Howell. Jane was a Dance Instructor and Leo saw his opportunity. Whether the dance lessons worked or not is debatable, but the relationship was a success! The couple were married in 1950 and had four children, Michael Edward, twins-Cindy Kay and Robyn Lynn, followed by Gregory Taylor, and today boast of having eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Leo and Jane remained strongly devoted to each other throughout their lives and most recently celebrated their 73 years of marriage, all while still living in the same home they built together over 71 years ago.



Mr. Carlton was preceded in death by his father and mother, Leo, Sr. and Elizabeth Carlton; his sister, Virginia Carlton Green; his brother, James Ray Carlton; and by his son, Michael Edward Carlton.



Leo is survived by his wife, Martha Jane Howell Carlton; daughter, Cindy and James Corona of Atlanta, GA; daughter, Robyn Carlton and Tammy Lewis of Chattanooga, TN; and son, Greg and Martha Carlton of Brevard, NC; and brother-in-law, David Hamilton of Cumming, GA.



Leo is remembered as "Pop" by his grandchildren, Sally Corona Ricci of Woodstock, GA; Dr. Benjamin Corona of Winston-Salem, NC; Barrett Corona of Ft. Oglethorpe, GA; Taylor Carlton of Truckee, CA; Emrie Carlton Jackson of Brevard, NC; Caroline Carlton Owings of Brevard, NC; Grahm Valadie of Los Angeles, CA; and Madison Valadie of Chattanooga, TN; along with great-grandchildren, Colin Stabile, Cameron Stabile and Stella Stabile of Woodstock, GA; Lily Corona and Laurel Corona of Winston-Salem, NC; and Ezra Owings of Brevard, NC; and two special nieces, Heather McGregor of Augusta, GA and Blane Dejno of Cumming, GA.



Leo loved to reach out and embrace countless family members, friends, Army buddies and comrades, poker pals, co-workers and acquaintances from his past experiences...where ever he traveled, first order of business was to check the local telephone book… Leo was always eager to strike up a conversation with a perfect stranger, just in case he might know them… but, regardless, everyone will surely remember his parting sign-off of… "Later!"… That one prophetic word served as more of a promise, than just a casual good-bye.



A Celebration of Life Service for Leo Taylor Carlton, Jr., will be held Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM, at Collins Memorial United Methodist Church on Bolton Road in Atlanta. The service will be officiated by Doctor Reverend Gil Watson, Reverend CiCi Duke and Reverend Donald Richards. His body has been donated to Emory University School of Medicine. A private Graveside Service and Interment will take place at Crest Lawn Memorial Park in Atlanta at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so, are asked to make donations to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or charity of choice.



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