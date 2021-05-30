Carlton, Gloria

ajc logo
In Loving Memory of Gloria

Gloria J. Carlton passed away May 30, 2007

Just a Memory Away

You are no longer by my side, but there's no need to weep; you've left sweet recollection, I will always keep.

Eternal joy and memories, stay in my heart forever, strengthening our special bond that parting cannot sever.

Now that you have journeyed on, I have learned to let my faith be strong, for you are in a better place… You're home where you belong.

And though times of loneliness sometimes bring sorrow and dismay; I don't despair, for you are here… just a memory away.

Miss You.

Love,

Husband, Family & Friends.


