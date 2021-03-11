CARLTON, Daniel Williams



Daniel Williams Carlton, 60 of Decatur, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021.



He was born in Atlanta, the son of the late William Daniel Carlton, Jr. and Virginia Ann Williams Carlton.



He was Head of Media for Life University.



Memorial Services will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 2 PM in the chapel of Floral Hills Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1-2 on Friday.



