X

Carlton, Daniel

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

CARLTON, Daniel Williams

Daniel Williams Carlton, 60 of Decatur, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021.

He was born in Atlanta, the son of the late William Daniel Carlton, Jr. and Virginia Ann Williams Carlton.

He was Head of Media for Life University.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 2 PM in the chapel of Floral Hills Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1-2 on Friday. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. Please visit Dan's memorial tribute on our website, www.floralhillsfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tucker.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services

3150 Lawrenceville Highway

Tucker, GA

30084

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/tucker-ga/floral-hills-funeral-home-and-cremation-services/1156?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.