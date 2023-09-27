Carlson, David

CARLSON, David Scott "Scott"

David "Scott" Carlson born October 19, 1938, died in Gainesville, GA, on September 23, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Mary Carlson; and daughters, Lauri Carlson and Debbie (Mike) Dickerson; as well as his stepchildren, Mary Margaret (Brian Skeoch) Griffin and Basil (Jenni) Griffin Jr. He had six grandchildren, Montana and Graham Dickerson, Conner and Trever Calvert, Carson and Mason Griffin. He was preceded in death by his son, Andrew Mark Carlson.

Scott was an avid outdoorsman and loved skiing, hiking, canoeing, and camping. He was an Eagle Scout and camp counselor. He had climbed all 46 peaks of the Adirondack mountains making him a proud "46er". He grew to love skiing during his Army deployment in Garmish, Germany, where he was Army Ski Patrol. He was an elegant skier and always had perfect form.

He graduated from Syracuse University and got his Master's degree from the Maxwell School. He went on to work for International Paper Company, The Wilma Company and his own development company. He worked as Housing Commissioner of the City of Atlanta under Mayor Maynard Jackson and then worked with Task Force for the Homeless. He was passionate about trying to solve homelessness.

There will be a private family service on Friday, September 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM, at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Habitat for Humanity at habitat.org.

