Carlson, Barbara Anne

CARLSON (WHITEHEAD), Barbara Anne



Barbara Anne Whitehead Carlson, age 74, of Athens, GA, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, after a long battle with kidney and heart disease.



Barbara was born September 16, 1948, at St. Mary's Hospital in Athens, to Roy "Sam" Whitehead Sr. and Anna Louise "Nan" Whitehead. The oldest of three children, she grew up in Athens, Monroe, GA, and Jacksonville, FL. Barbara graduated in 1966 from Englewood High School in Jacksonville and attended the University of Georgia.



She worked for many years in administrative roles before her retirement from UGA.



Barbara was proud of her work helping students in interdisciplinary studies and with obtaining grants to support their research and education. She treasured her time assisting top administrators at the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences in service to UGA students, staff and faculty. Barbara also worked in the UGA Graduate Studies program and for the UGA Small Business Development Center.



She was a longtime and faithful member of Watkinsville First United Methodist Church and volunteered in many roles at the church, including the Prayer Force. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, walking on the beach, puzzles, television crime dramas and a good murder-mystery novel.



Barbara was a devoted mother and grandmother and was fond of referring to each of her children and grandchildren by the pet name "Angel." She was also a caretaker for her husband, Raymond Clyde Carlson, before his death in 2006; and for her aunt, Marie Scott, before her passing in 2013.



In addition to her husband, Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and several aunts and uncles, all whom she adored.



She is survived by children, Michael Trubey (Mary), Scott Trubey (Elizabeth Boyter), Christie Kidd and Craig Carlson; grandchildren, Christopher Trubey (Kayla), Elise Trubey, Collin Trubey, Caroline Trubey, Colin Carlson and Kelly Carlson; siblings, Roy Whitehead Jr. (Pam) and Linda Friedlander; niece, Laura Whitehead; nephew, Jason Friedlander (Jennifer); great-nieces, Ansley Hughes (Austin), Jocelyn Kethley and Amber Friedlander; and great-nephew, Alex Scarford. Barbara is also survived by numerous cousins.



A Memorial Service honoring Barbara's life will be held at Watkinsville First United Methodist, in Watkinsville on Friday, February 10, at 11 AM, and a reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Watkinsville First United Methodist or your favorite charity.

