CARLISLE, Marie Jordan



Marie Jordan Carlisle, age 85, of Norcross, GA and formerly of Rest Haven, GA passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Lillie Fay Dunaway Jordan; sister, Margie Jordan Wilson; and brothers, Charles Jordan, Myron Jordan, Floyd Jordan and Curtis Jordan. Ms. Carlisle is survived by her daughter, Lisa Carlisle, Norcross, GA; grandchildren, Jessica Riley, Dacula, GA, Amanda Ford, Bethlehem, GA and Brittany Jones, Dacula, GA; six great-grandchildren; sister, Katherine Jordan Addis, Buford, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Lamar and Judy Jordan, Oakwood, GA; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Ms. Carlisle was born March 17, 1935 in Buford, GA. She was a 1954 graduate of Sugar Hill School in Sugar Hill, GA. Ms. Carlisle was a retired cashier from Kroger Store in Norcross, GA. She attended Winters Chapel Baptist Church in Doraville, GA and she had also attended Calvary Baptist Church in Norcross, GA. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA with Rev. Dee Shelnutt officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 41 Perimeter Center E., #550, Atlanta, GA 30346, Phone: 404-728-1181, in memory of Marie Carlisle.



