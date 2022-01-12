CARLISLE, Joan Ellen



Joan Ellen "Nana" Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, January 16, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Home with Rev. Richard Williams officiating. The family will receive friends before the service from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Joan was born on November 21, 1947 to Harry and Sarah Kellman. She was the only girl growing up with five brothers, Bill and Ann Kellman, Cookeville, TN; Richard Kellman, West Dundee, IL; John and Linda Kellman, Grayson, GA; Gary and Laurie Kellman, Blairsville, GA; and Bruce and Lisa Kellman, Blairsville, GA. She has five grandkids that she adored, Maddie Carlisle, Charley Carlisle, Jackson Carlisle, Cannon Carlisle and Georgia Carlisle. Joan and Lester had one son, Scott and Kirsten Carlisle, Smyrna, GA. She enjoyed visiting her Iowa family, Heather and Jim Alderson; and her Maine family, Sally and Tyler Miles. She had several nieces and nephews that she supported anytime they needed help. Joan was married to Lester Carlisle for the last 40 years, their love for each other showed in everything they did together. They made sure that they said I love you every day. They had nine wonderful years of retirement spending every day together. No man could ever have a more beautiful, kind, loving wife. Joan started her career at BellSouth in the mailroom in Jacksonville, FL. She moved to Atlanta where she met Lester and with his full support, no matter how many hours she spent, she rose up through the ranks, to manager. She retired after 37 years in 2010. She was greatly respected by her peers, the employees and management. They said she was always stern but fair. She was always available to anyone that needed advice or just someone to console you. She didn't talk about it, but she was always thinking about other people, whether it would be carrying food to a sick neighbor, giving a big tip to a waitress down on her luck, helping care for a sick relative, or one that was reaching the end of their life. Joan enjoyed decorating both inside and outside of the house. One of her great joys was lounging around on a float in her swimming pool on those hot summer days. If the grandkids were in the pool with her, it made it even more special. Joan touched a lot of lives in her 74 years. She will be missed but never forgotten. She will be a guardian angel to all that knew her. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Shriners Hospital for Children, www.shrinerschildrens.org or St. Jude, www.stjude.org. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

