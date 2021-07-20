CARLISLE, James "Jim" Davis



Passed away in his home July 17, 2021 after a battle with cancer with family members by his side. He was born in Spartanburg, SC on December 2, 1941 to Richard Coleman Carlisle and Margaret Davis Carlisle. He was raised in Lyman, SC where he attended James F. Byrnes High School. In school he was a 3 sport letterman athlete and away from the school he was a Boy Scout, reaching Eagle Scout status. Jim graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1963 with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration.



Jim married the love of his life Joann Fitts Carlisle in Spartanburg, SC on July 11, 1964. Their marriage lasted 57 beautiful years until his passing. Jim and Joann had 2 children, Richard Christopher Carlisle and James Chadwick Carlisle. Jim and his family lived in Columbia, SC, Coral Springs, FL, Maryville, Tennessee and Cumming, GA. After 20 years in various sales and business development positions, Jim opened two businesses in residential construction which he operated until his retirement in 2015.



Jim enjoyed travel, cooking, gardening, all types of music, snow skiing, world maps, his two grandchildren, and live sporting events. He spent his later years actively supporting the Atlanta Falcons both home and away. Jim was kind to all whom he met and greeted everyone with an unmistakable smile that was a reflection of his positivity. The only thing bigger than his smile was his heart.



Jim is survived by his wife Joann of Cumming, son Chris of Cumming, son Chad and daughter in law Susan and his grandsons Christopher Davis Carlisle and James Maximilian Carlisle, all of Atlanta. A Celebration of Life is planned for July 25, 2021 with friends and family.



