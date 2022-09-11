Carleton, Eleanor

CARLETON (MAHAN), Eleanor



Eleanor Mahan Carleton passed away August 31, 2022, at the age of 96. She was born the much-loved daughter of Paul and Mary Belle Mahan, sister of Marjorie and Adair. She became the much-loved wife of Ted, mother of Carol and Janis, aunt of Karen and Don, Jerry and Gena, Rick, and Debbie. She was a proud and devoted grandmother to Andrew and Alaine. A family memorial will be scheduled at a later date.



Her spirit will be with us whenever we dig in our gardens, walk on a beach, or dance.



Care and trust placed in McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, Georgia 30040. 770-886-9899.



Online condolences can be expressed at



www.mcdonaldandson.com.



