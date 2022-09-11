ajc logo
Carleton, Eleanor

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CARLETON (MAHAN), Eleanor

Eleanor Mahan Carleton passed away August 31, 2022, at the age of 96. She was born the much-loved daughter of Paul and Mary Belle Mahan, sister of Marjorie and Adair. She became the much-loved wife of Ted, mother of Carol and Janis, aunt of Karen and Don, Jerry and Gena, Rick, and Debbie. She was a proud and devoted grandmother to Andrew and Alaine. A family memorial will be scheduled at a later date.

Her spirit will be with us whenever we dig in our gardens, walk on a beach, or dance.

Care and trust placed in McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, Georgia 30040. 770-886-9899.

