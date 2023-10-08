CARGILL, III, James "Don"



Don Cargill (James Donald Cargill, III), 82, of Dawsonville, Georgia, passed away on October 5, 2023.



Born February 10, 1941, in Birmingham, Alabama, to the late Don and Annie Cargill. He was a graduate of Troy State College and the University of Alabama, additional studies from the University of Arizona, Emory University, and the University of Georgia. He began state service in 1971 when Governor Maddox appointed him as Executive Director of the State Council on Vocational Education. He served as Senior Vice President for the State Chamber of Commerce for governmental affairs. Appointed by Governor Harris to serve as a member on the Governor's Committee on Worker's Compensation. Appointed by Governor Busbee to serve on the Georgia Hazardous Waste Authority. He was chairman of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Advisory Committee. Elected member of the Rockdale County Board of Elections and served as chairman for 20 years. He was the first Georgian to receive the "Award of Excellence for Governmental Relations" from the American Society of Association of Executives. President of J. D. Cargill & Associates, Inc., a business and political consulting firm. He was in the top 10 lobbying firms in Georgia by "James" magazine, first lobbyist to receive "Lobbyist of the Year" award by his peers; first class of the Georgia Lobbyist Hall of Fame; member of Leadership Georgia. Don also mentored many young people at the State Capitol. Member of the Gridiron Society (University of Georgia chapter). Member of the Masons and the Shriners. Member of First Baptist Church of Dawsonville. Past President of the Dawsonville Lion's Club and a member of the Dawson County Library Board. Don was co-founder of the Georgia Youth Science Technology Center and was honored to have a scholarship named for him (Don Cargill STEM Scholar Award).



Don was preceded in death by his brother, David.



Don is survived by his wife, Margaret Ann Wittner Cargill; daughter, Cathy (Troy) Edwards, Oakwood, Georgia; two granddaughters, Brooke Edwards and Blythe Edwards; two brothers-in-law, Carl Wittner and Mike Wittner, Mobile, Alabama; one sister-in-law, Nancy Cargill, Opelika, Alabama; nieces, nephews, and many friends.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 11 AM at the First Baptist Church of Dawsonville. Dr. Dustin Gillespie will officiate. Don will be placed in state at 10 AM.



Interment services will be held Monday, October 16, 2023 at 1 PM (CST) in Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham, Alabama.



The family will receive friends Friday, October 13, 2023 from 5 until 7 PM at the funeral home.



In honor and memory of Don's life, please consider donations to the First Baptist Church of Dawsonville or Don Cargill STEM Scholar Award (GYSTC).



