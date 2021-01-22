CAREY, Robert Howard



Robert Howard Carey, 75 of Madison, died January 19, 2021. Mr. Carey was the son of the late J. Howard and Mary Ann Woods Carey. He was born, raised and educated in Athens, GA. He earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees from UGA and remained an avid Bulldog fan. He was married to his wife Becky. Bob Carey was retired from Georgia Pacific. He spent his career working in the wood products industry. Manufacturing facilities all over the world use technology that he helped develop. Aside from his work, Bob enjoyed time spent working in his yard. Bob Carey is survived by his wife, Becky and two children, Bonnie Branch (Delston) and Jason Carey (Beth). He also has one granddaughter, Grace Ann Branch Stripling (Courtney) and a great-granddaughter, Marlee Vonn Stripling. A graveside service will be held at the Buckhead City Cemetery on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 11 AM. A.E. Carter Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

