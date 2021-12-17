CAREY, Kevin Edward



Kevin Edward Carey, 83, of Atlanta, GA passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.



Kevin was born in Allentown, PA on February 13, 1938 to Edgar and Ethel Carey. He attended St. Athanasius grade school and then LaSalle College High School where he graduated in 1956. In high school he was on the rowing team, winning the state championship, as well as playing the trombone in the marching band.



He attended the University of Pennsylvania, where he was the Chapter President of Psi Upsilon fraternity and a member of the rowing team. He graduated in 1961 with a BA and BS in Electrical Engineering.



Kevin started his 20 year career with General Electric upon graduation, which provided him the opportunity to travel extensively within the U.S., eventually settling in Louisville, KY. While in Louisville, he met his wife Sue, and her three children. They married August 8, 1981 and spent 40 wonderful years together, with Kevin continuing his career in consulting with companies in Dayton, Ohio and Knoxville, TN. Sue and Kevin retired in Atlanta.



Beyond Kevin's career pursuits, he and Sue enjoyed horseracing (Churchill Downs), traveling (especially cruises), boating on the Tennessee River, sharing blue crabs on the Eastern Maryland shore with lifelong friends, fine dining, sports cars, listening and performing great music (Kevin played the organ), their pet dogs, and spending time with family. Kevin also invested his time collecting model trains.



A loving husband and father, he is survived by his wife, Sue, his sons Tom Riney (Mary Jane) and Tim Riney (Cherisse), his daughter Debbie Smith (Bert), and three granddaughters, Meredith, Paige, and Erica.



A celebration of life will be held with a visitation on Sunday, Dec 19th, at Carmichael Funeral Home, 2950 King St., Smyrna, GA 30080, 4:00-6:00 PM. A funeral mass will be held Monday, Dec 20th, at 11:00 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, St. Mary's Chapel, 4465 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30327.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements.



www.carmichaelcares.com, 770-435-4467.



