CAREY, Fred



Fred Carey, a ten-year resident of Nellysford, Virginia, was born April 24, 1931, and passed away peacefully on September 25, 2023. He was 92 years old. Fred was born and grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, and after his military service during the Korean War era, he worked with the Army Corps of Engineers and lived most of his adult years in Marietta and Saint Simons Island, Georgia. He is predeceased by his wife, Marianne (in 2016); and daughter, Pamela (in 1974); and survived by his two sons, Charles W. Carey of Acworth, Georgia, and Howard S. Carey of Charlottesville, Virginia. He has one granddaughter and three great-grandsons. He will be interred in Atlanta, GA. Donations to Fisher House Foundation would be greatly appreciated.



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