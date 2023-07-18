CAREY, Daniel Joseph



Daniel "Dan" J. Carey, 85, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2023, at Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, holding his wife Joanne's hand as he had done for 62 years of marriage. A devoted husband and gregarious, fun-loving dad, he leaves behind daughters, Kelly and Shannon; and sons, Dan Jr. and Tim (Carin) Carey.



Dan was born on January 5, 1938, in Oak Park, Illinois, to Dorothy (née Dunne) and Dr. Clair Carey. He grew up in River Forest, Illinois, where he was the third of six rambunctious children. He is survived by siblings, Kathy (Tony) Allitto, Mary Claire (the late Bob) Hachmeister; and close cousin Donna (Cliff) Pierce. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Patricia Ann Carey and Sharon (the late Jay) Ostrander; and his brother, Dick (Mary Jo) Carey.



Dan was a graduate of Campion Jesuit High School and the University of Notre Dame (Go Irish!). He was a parishioner at The Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Atlanta and a devoted fan of the Atlanta Homeward Choir.



It was Dan's work in the restaurant industry with the Arby's Corporation that brought his family to Atlanta 17 years ago, where they experienced the welcoming embrace of true Southern hospitality and made a home in midtown's Ansley Park.



Dan was a great guy. Easygoing and generous with a sprinkle of mischievousness, Dan made friends with everyone, including furry ones who knew he always kept dog treats in his pocket for chance encounters. He loved Notre Dame football, opera, ice cream, and his "pool time" to work on his tan.



Volunteering was another important part of Dan's life, especially after he retired. With enthusiasm and joy he organized meal deliveries with Meals on Wheels, worked in the mail room at Crossroads, and rocked the babies at Our House in Atlanta. Donations to any of these wonderful organizations in Dan's memory are welcome.



His was a life well lived. Oh, Danny boy, oh Danny boy, we love you so!



A private interment will be held in Chicago, Illinois.



