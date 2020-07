CAREY, Angela Dawn Ms. Angela Dawn Carey born in Atlanta, GA entered into rest July 17, 2020 in Valdosta, GA. Services will be private. Survivors: mother, Annie Lou Carey; father, David Charles Carey; brothers, William Paul Carey (Dea) and Dr. Phillip E. Carey (Meg); sister, Jennifer Ann Herring (Ryan). Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com.