CAREY, Alma L.



Age 91. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ms. Alma Johnson-Lawrence-Carey of Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Ms. Alma has with dignity and pride carried the title of daughter, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend from September 9, 1930, in Ellaville, Georgia, Plainfield, New Jersey, and Atlanta. A private family memorial will be held on a later date.