CAREY, Alma



We regret to inform you that on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 11 AM, Alma Johnson Lawrence Carey transitioned from this Earth while a resident of the A. G. Rhodes Health and Rehab Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Alma succumbed to a long battle with dementia at 91 years young. She was born September 9, 1930, to the late James and Lois Jordan Johnson of Ellaville, Georgia. She was a fraternal twin, her twin brother Alman, preceded her in death during their childhood. Alma left Georgia upon graduation from high school and moved to New Jersey, where she resided for over 24 years. She was the mother of three children: Gregory, Garry, and Donna Michele. She moved to Atlanta, GA in 1972 and married Rodger J. Carey, Sr in 1973 and finished raising her children. Alma and Rodger remained married until Rodger's death in 2003. Alma had many talents: cooking, sewing, and gardening. Additionally, she acquired six certifications; they were catering, pastry chef, tailoring, draperies, cosmetology, and CNA. During her lifetime, she worked in all certifications. She was preceded in death by her siblings, James (Agnes), General (Mamie and Juanita), Curtis (Alice) Foy, Ruby (Olice), and Gladys (John). She is survived by her four children, Gregory, Garry (Lattice), Donna Michele, and Rodger, Jr. (Celeste); two sisters-in-law, Gertrude (Curtis) and Verna (Foy); seven grandchildren, Bernard (Ivana), Bianca (Aundra), Justin, Jabari, Daniel (wife and family), Tara Lynn (Robert), and Aaron; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. She was cremated by Goolsby Mortuary and a Zoom Homegoing Celebration is scheduled for Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 3 PM EST. On her birthday, a private family celebration and spreading of her ashes in the ocean will take place. The family wishes to thank A. G. Rhodes Long Term Care – Wesley Woods, and Agape Hospice for their dedicated loving care, Goolsby Mortuary and Darlene Wright for their exceptional assistance in the final arrangements. Lastly, we thank you all for the love and support that you have given us on behalf of Alma Carey. May God continue to bless and keep you.

