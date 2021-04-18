CARASIK, William Victor



William Victor Carasik passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 after a lengthy illness. Mr. Bill, as everybody called him even his wife and children, was the son of the late Sidney and Vivian Carasik. Mr. Bill was born in Jacksonville, Florida on November 10, 1946. He grew up in Atlanta and graduated from North Fulton High School and Georgia State University where he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity. Mr. Bill worked in the transportation, government, and banking industry. As an avid railroad hobbyist, he instilled that love for trains in his sons, daughters, and his grandsons. Mr. Bill and his father had a wonderful time taking the train to Neyland Stadium to watch University of Tennessee football games. Mr. Bill in turn spent many happy hours with his family playing trains with the Florida Live Steamers and the North Georgia Live Steamers. He loved the trains big enough to ride on. Mr. Bill is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sherry Herman Carasik, and his six children; Anne Henmi (Russell), Kimberly Cruz (Daniel), Erika Gilly (Kevin), Scott Carasik (Chelsea), AJ Carasik (Becca) and Lane Carasik. He also had two much loved grandsons, Cash Cruz and Rio Cruz, who loved playing on the floor with wooden trains. Graveside services will be held 10:00 AM, Sunday, April 18th, 2021 at Greenwood Cemetery in Atlanta, GA with Rabbi Larry Sernovitz officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stand Up To Cancer, the American Cancer Society or the Boy Scouts of America. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999

