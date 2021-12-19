CAPRIOTTI, Marcia



On December 8, 2021 Marcia Capriotti passed away at home in the company of her husband Bruce.



Marcia S. Capriotti was born March 6, 1951 in Saint Charles Illinois. She was the daughter of the late Roy A and Estelle B. Swanson (nee Drake). In addition to her parents, Marcia was preceded in death by two brothers Stephen Swanson and Bradley L Swanson. In addition to her husband Bruce, Marcia is survived by several cousins, including Patty Moore Huffman of Lombard Illinois, and Stephen Moore of Elgin Illinois.



On May 31, 1980, she as was married to Bruce W Capriotti of South Bend Indiana, Formerly of the Philadelphia area.



The couple made their home in South Bend Indiana for nine years where her husband Bruce was employed by Uniroyal Inc .Mishawaka Indiana Uniroyal sold the business unit that Bruce worked for to W. R. Grace. Subsequently, Bruce was transferred to Atlanta, Georgia, Where the Couple made their home for nearly 32 years.



While in Marietta, Marcia volunteered at the Cobb County Superior Court in their victim witness assistance unit. Later, the volunteer work turned into a paid position at the Juvenile Court on Cobb Services Parkway in Marietta.



Marcia was a member of Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Marietta. Her favorite activity while living in Georgia was attending a Wednesday morning bible study group known as the Wednesday Morning Faith Community Bible Study Group hosted weekly by Hilda Thompson. The members are wonderful people and look after Bruce since Marcia's passing.



Marcia was a proud member of The American Association of University Women known as (AAUW). She joined AAUW in South Bend and transferred her membership to the Cobb county branch upon moving to Georgia. While a member she held several offices, including president of the Cobb county branch. Later, she was appointed to the national board of AAUW.



For those that knew her well, knew that Marcia had many medical problems. Bruce and Marcia both own a huge debt of gratitude to the Atlanta medical community for keeping her alive and well enough, so that for many years, she had a fine quality of life. Thank you Atlanta physicians as well as Piedmont Atlanta Hospital as well as the Emory Clinic and Emory University Hospital!



A mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Marietta Georgia on January 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM.



Later, a professionally prepared celebration of life will be put on a web site dedicated to Marcia. The service will be put on the website in such a manner that anyone interested learning more about Marcia's life can go to the website at any time and view and listen to the service. This will be a permanent tribute to Marcia.



For details as to when the service will be ready, please Email Bruce at brucecapriotti2@gmail.com. He will respond with all of the details about the service. The service will not be ready for several months.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marcia's memory can be made to Emory University Healthcare department of transplantation: Emory University, Development and Alumni relations 1762 Clifton Road, Suite 1150, Atlanta, Georgia 30302. Attention: Stephanie Frostbaum.



