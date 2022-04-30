CAPPARELL, Sandra



"Sandy" Page



Sandra "Sandy" Page Capparell, 70, wife of 32 years to Robert "Bob" Capparell, M.D. and beloved mother of Vincent James Capparell and Christopher Paul Capparell, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 24, 2022, after nearly three years of treatment for ovarian cancer. Born on December 13, 1951 in Lexington, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Kenneth and Frances Page. Sandy met her husband Bob at The University of Kentucky College of Medicine, where she was working as an office manager and he was doing his Residency and Infectious Diseases Fellowship. After getting married in Lexington, Bob and Sandy moved to Atlanta, Georgia where they built and spent their lives together. Sandy was a lover of all living things, and spent her free time caring for plants, animals, and family. Sandy was an exceptionally talented metalsmith, and found great joy in making jewelry for herself and her loved ones. Along with raising two children, she spent over a decade managing Bob's medical practice and vaccination clinic. Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, her parents; and her beloved brother William "Billy" Page. She is survived by her sons; Chris of Atlanta, and Vince (Tanza) of Los Angeles, California; her sisters Glenda Page Storie (Joe) and Donna Page Arnett, and brother Daniel Page (Melissa), all of Lexington; her brother-in-law James Capparell (Susan) of New Orleans, Louisiana; her sister-in-law Stephanie Butte of Redondo Beach, California; and many beloved nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Beverley Smith, Sandy's cherished friend and dedicated caregiver, who lived with Sandy for the duration of her illness. A public graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park at 12:00 PM on Monday, May 2, 2022. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation at donate.bbrfoundation.org in support of her son Chris.

