CAPILOUTO, Esther



Esther Capilouto, 100, of Smyrna and Dahlonega, GA died February 7, 2022. She was a native of Atlanta and the daughter of Judith and Solomon Piha. Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Morris Capilouto, sisters Sue and Naomi, and brother Julian Levy; and is survived by children Eli (Barbara) and Charlene, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Donations in memory of Esther may be made to the charity of one's choice. Graveside services will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 12:00 PM at CrestLawn Memorial Park, Atlanta. Please sign online guestbook at www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770.451.4999.

