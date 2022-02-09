CAPILOUTO, Esther
Esther Capilouto, 100, of Smyrna and Dahlonega, GA died February 7, 2022. She was a native of Atlanta and the daughter of Judith and Solomon Piha. Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Morris Capilouto, sisters Sue and Naomi, and brother Julian Levy; and is survived by children Eli (Barbara) and Charlene, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Donations in memory of Esther may be made to the charity of one's choice. Graveside services will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 12:00 PM at CrestLawn Memorial Park, Atlanta. Please sign online guestbook at www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770.451.4999.
Funeral Home Information
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA
30341
http://www.jewishfuneralcare.com/index.html?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral