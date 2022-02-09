Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Capilouto, Esther

File photo

Credit: File

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CAPILOUTO, Esther

Esther Capilouto, 100, of Smyrna and Dahlonega, GA died February 7, 2022. She was a native of Atlanta and the daughter of Judith and Solomon Piha. Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Morris Capilouto, sisters Sue and Naomi, and brother Julian Levy; and is survived by children Eli (Barbara) and Charlene, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Donations in memory of Esther may be made to the charity of one's choice. Graveside services will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 12:00 PM at CrestLawn Memorial Park, Atlanta. Please sign online guestbook at www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770.451.4999.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

http://www.jewishfuneralcare.com/index.html?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Robinson, Mollie
2h ago
Lansdell, Patricia
2h ago
Baughman, Robert
2h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top