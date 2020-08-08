CAO, Donald Miler Donald Miler Cao, age 58, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Marietta, Georgia. He was born on January 9, 1962 in Newark, New Jersey to Robert Andrew Miller and Helene Barbara Miller. He was a 1980 graduate of Union High School in New Jersey. He married Pedro Cao on November 25, 2016, in New Brunswick, New Jersey. He worked as a Workforce Manager of Customer Care for the New York Times. Donald loved to cook and spend time in his garden, and was a constant positive life force to everyone through his great humor. He was survived by his husband, his mother and father, sister Helene Kelly, brother Robert P. Miller, mother-in-law Veronica Cao, sister-in-law Dianna Miller, brother-in-law Robert Kelly, and nieces and nephews, Robert Joseph Miller, Dani'Elle Miller, Brianna Kelly, Gabrielle Miller and Gianna Joy Trejo. He will be missed greatly by all his family and friends.

