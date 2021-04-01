X

CANUP, Carole Ann

Carole Ann Canup, 60, of Danielsville, passed away March 23, 2021 after an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Lottie Pate of Danielsville; brother, Mike Pate of Danielsville. Survivors include husband of 38 years, Steven Canup of Danielsville; Daughter, Leanna Canup of Huntington, W; fur baby, Google.

Carole born August 15, 1960 in Dekalb county, graduated in 1979 from Johnson High School, and graduated cum laude with B.S. from UGA in 1983. She started and ended her career working in financial advisory firms: Interstate Securities, Johnson Lane, Robinson Humphrey, Smith Barney, and Morgan Stanley.

After retirement, Carole enjoyed owning an antique store, canoeing at the family cabin, and reading.

Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, honorary donations to M.O.A.S are appreciated. Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lordandstephens.com.

