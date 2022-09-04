ajc logo
Cantrell, William

Obituaries
CANTRELL, William Thomas

William Thomas Cantrell, 54, a resident of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022. He is survived by his parents, Linda and Tom Cantrell; his two sons, William Pittman and Louie Thomas Cantrell; his sister, Cherise and her husband, Brent Mlott; and the mother of his children, Jennifer Pittman Cantrell.

William was born on January 3, 1968, in Jackson, Mississippi. Growing up in Roswell, Georgia, William was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, earning the achievement of Eagle Scout at 17 years old. He joined the Atlanta Athletic Club as a Junior Member, where he learned to play and became an avid golfer. William grew up hunting and fishing at the Flint River Sportsman Club and cherished that experience with his father.

William graduated from Roswell High School in 1986 and attended the University of Georgia, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1991. While at UGA, he was a brother of the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity, a UGA Student Government Association Senator, and a passionate Bulldog fan, where he attended almost every football game.

After graduation, William began his career at Gold Kist Inc. in Sumter, South Carolina. William then started his long-lasting career in the steel industry by joining the Cantrell Group LLC family business. In 1999, William joined Keystone Steel and Wire. He enjoyed a 17-year career with the company as Director of National Accounts. In 2016, William joined Davis Wire Corporation in Irwindale, California, where he held the position of Director of Sales. He was very successful in his career and everyone he worked with respected his leadership, as he was both a role model and friend.

William's heart rested on being a loving and devoted father to his two sons, Will and Louie. His passion and love of traveling took them on many incredible experiences across the world. From taking his sons to Sanford Stadium to root for the Dawgs, aviation, exploring the great outdoors, love of recreational softball, and being a consummate comedian, were all passions encompassing his one-of-a-kind personality.

A funeral service will be held Monday, September 12 at 1:00 PM at Roswell United Methodist Church Chapel, 814 Mimosa Boulevard Roswell, Georgia, followed by a celebration life. The family will hold a private graveside service following the celebration of life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Boy Scouts of America (https://donations.scouting.org/#/national), an organization that William was truly passionate about throughout his life.




