CANTRELL, Vivian



Vivian Grant Cantrell, age 73, of Milton, passed peacefully at her home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Vivian was born March 18, 1947 to the late Noah Bishop and Margaret Turner Grant. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Roy and Larry Grant. Vivian was born and raised in Brookhaven, GA where she attended and graduated from Cross Keys High School. Vivian worked many jobs prior to working for and retiring from the City of Alpharetta Finance Department. She is survived by her beloved husband, Kenneth Cantrell; her daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Jim Jacobi; granddaughters, Sarah, Katie and Emily Jacobi; stepdaughters, Carli Cantrell and Missy Wilford; step-granddaughter, Maddy Wilford; step-grandsons, John, Jacob and Conner Wilford; brother, Ralph Grant; sister, Mary Overstreet. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 2 PM at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Those wishing to may make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org



