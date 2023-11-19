CANTRELL, Thomas Adolph



A native Atlantan, Mr. Cantrell, age 83, passed away on November 17, 2023 of natural causes. A "Buckhead Boy," he was educated at R.L. Hope Elementary, North Fulton High School, The University of Georgia, The University of Maryland, Far East Division, Kennesaw State University and Georgia State University. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity.



He earned the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. He was a member of The Order of the Arrow, and in later life was a Cub Master and Scout Leader.



He was very proud of his service to our country as a United States Marine. He was in the Base Communications field and served both domestically and in Okinawa. During this period he visited Mexico, Japan, Hong Kong, China and Hawaii. He credited the Marine Corps for the values, principles and the positive influence it had upon his successful life. In later years he continued to serve with his membership in the Marine Corps League.



His corporate life was with Atlantic Steel Company and their parent company, Ivaco of Montreal, Canada. He was in various Sales and Management positions for twenty-six years.



Following early retirement in 1991 from Atlantic Steel/Ivaco he founded, The Cantrell Group, LLC, a Manufacturers' Representative Sales Agency that provided sales representation for numerous national and international companies. He retired after twenty-four successful years.



In both business and his personal life Tom was widely traveled in the United States and the world. He visited every State and over sixty countries in the world. He was an avid outdoorsman who hunted and fished from Alaska to Hawaii. He was a longtime member of the Flint River Sportsman Club where he enjoyed the company of several of his North Fulton High friends as well as that of other members.



Tom was a Christian, growing up in The Peachtree Road Methodist Church and then a longtime member of The Roswell United Methodist Church where he served on the Board of Stewards. He was a member of CUC, Christians Under Construction, Sunday School Class.



He was a Master Mason, a member of Roswell Lodge #165 F&AM, a member of The Grand Commandry, Knights Templar, and Yaarab Shriners of Atlanta.



Tom was an emeritus member of The Atlanta Athletic Club.



He was preceded in death by his son, William Thomas Cantrell; mother, Emily Harrell Cantrell; father, Thomas A. Cantrell, Sr.; brother, Richard Alan Cantrell; grandparents, Dr. Wilson T. and Lilly Stuckey Cantrell, Ivy Watts Harrell and Nina Grambling Harrell.



Surviving Mr. Cantrell is his beloved wife of 58 years, Linda Cochran Cantrell; daughter, Cherise Cantrell Mlott and her husband Brent Mlott of Atlanta; and his grandsons, William Pittman Cantrell of Washington D.C., and Louie Thomas Cantrell of Atlanta.



A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel of The Roswell United Methodist Church, on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 2 PM, followed by a reception in the parlor.



Memorial contributions may be made to The National MS Society Georgia Chapter, PO Box 91891, Washington, D.C. 20090, www.nationalmssociety.org or The RUMC Foundation, 814 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell, GA. 30075.



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