Obituaries

Cantrell, Tameka

File photo
File photo
Dec 7, 2023

CANTRELL, Tameka

Age 33, from College Park, GA, passed on December 4, 2023. Services are entrusted to H. Griner Funeral Home, Fayetteville, GA.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. Griner Funeral Home

186 Highway 279

Fayetteville, GA

30214

https://www.grinerfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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