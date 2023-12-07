CANTRELL, Tameka
Age 33, from College Park, GA, passed on December 4, 2023. Services are entrusted to H. Griner Funeral Home, Fayetteville, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
CANTRELL, Tameka
Age 33, from College Park, GA, passed on December 4, 2023. Services are entrusted to H. Griner Funeral Home, Fayetteville, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
H. Griner Funeral Home
186 Highway 279
Fayetteville, GA
30214
https://www.grinerfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral