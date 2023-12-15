Cantrell, Rogers

CANTRELL, III, Rogers
Age 62, of Locust Grove, GA, passed December 1, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1 PM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
CANTRELL, III, Rogers
Age 62, of Locust Grove, GA, passed December 1, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1 PM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral