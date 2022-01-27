CANTRELL, Robbie



Mrs. Robbie Pryor Ray Cantrell was born in Summerhill (Atlanta) on February 15, 1931. She joined what is now Paradise Missionary Baptist Church at an early age and before becoming ill served on the Mother's Board. She was a devoted and beloved daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She died peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of January 19, 2022. Preceding her in death were her parents, Charles and Lucille Ray, her siblings, Ramona Reid, Gary (Betty Myrick), Delores, Charles and Chauncey Ray, her husband David, son Terence and grandchildren Safiya and Jamal.



She attended Atlanta Public Schools and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School, 4th in her class and attended Spelman College. She soon met the love of her life, David, whom she married in Anniston, Alabama on December 22, 1949. David was career military. When he was stationed at Army bases around the world in war torn areas where his family couldn't go, Robbie and children lived in their home in the Dixie Hills community. She and her children lived in Michigan, Georgia, Germany (two separate tours of duty), Colorado (two separate tours of duty) and Oklahoma. Three of their children were born in Georgia, two in Germany and one in Oklahoma.



Mrs. Cantrell is survived by her children: Vanessa, Wanda, Darryl (Rose Cantrell), Michael, Tanya Cantrell-Mitchell (Averell Mitchell); her grandchildren, Genvieve (Harry Simmons), AJ Mitchell, Kadeem, Rashida and Aisha Cantrell and great-granddaughter Lotus Cantrell.



Mrs. Cantrell's viewing will be at Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors from 2-5 PM, Wednesday and Thursday, January 26 and January 27. Address is 492 Larkin ST SW, Atlanta 30313.



Mrs. Cantrell's funeral will be at 1 PM Friday, January 28 at Paradise Missionary Baptist Church, 1711 Donald Lee Hollowell PKWY NW, Atlanta 30318. Reverend Doctor Charles A. Harper III (Pastor) will be officiating. Masks must be worn to attend the Funeral.

