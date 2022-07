JONES, Cantrell



Cantrell D. Jones, 30, of Atlanta, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022. Funeral Service for Mr. Cantrell D. Jones will be held Saturday, July 23, at Kingdom of God Intl. Ministries, Pastor Warren L. Henry, Sr. Interment, Resthaven Garden of Memory. Viewing, TODAY, 3PM - 8PM at HOPE Funeral Home, 165 Carnegie Place, Fayetteville, GA 30214, (770) 461-9222.