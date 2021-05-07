Cantrell, Ida

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">CANTRELL (FINLEY), Ida Martha<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Ida Martha Finley Cantrell RN passed away on May 5, 2021 at the age of 83. Services will be held at North Lanier Baptist Church in Cumming, GA on May 8th, 2021 at 11 AM. Graveside service will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens, SC on Monday, May 10th at 2 PM. Condolences can be expressed at </font><font size="2" color="#000000"><u>mcdonaldandson.com. </u></font><br/>