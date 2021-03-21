Cantor, Norma

CANTOR CHASE (LIEBMAN), Norma
May 23, 1929 - February 8, 2021
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our dear mother, Norma Liebman Chase Cantor, at her home in Aventura, Florida, Monday February 8, 2021. She joins other family members at their final resting place, the Liebman family plot at the Knesseth Israel Cemetery in Ellington, CT. Norma leaves her three children, Susan Chase Wasserman (Earl) of Atlanta, GA, Jonathan Chase of Aventura, FL and South Windsor, CT and Lawrence Chase of Tampa, FL, three grandchildren all of Atlanta, GA, and two cousins, Sidney Becker of Hallandale Beach, FL and Karen Aspinwall of Palo Alto, CA.
Funeral services were held privately. To read full obituary please visit www.newkirkandwhitney.com.