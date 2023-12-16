CANNON, Tara



Private memorial services were held recently for Tara Adriene Cannon, 57, from Atlanta. A longtime probation officer, Tara died January 16, 2023, with 30 years at Tennessee Department of Correction.



Tara's family moved to Murfreesboro, TN, in 1973. She graduated Oakland High School ('83) and MTSU ('88). Her parents, Jean and Roy Lamar Cannon, died in 2017. Tara 's survivors are siblings, relatives and friends.



Tara loved to travel, socialize, shop and genealogy.



Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN, was in charge of arrangements & burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Please donate to Muscular Dystrophy Association, in lieu of flowers.



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