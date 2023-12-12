Obituaries

Cannon, Tara

File photo
File photo
Dec 12, 2023

CANNON, Tara

Private services were held December 2, 2023, for Tara Adriene Cannon, 57, from Atlanta. A longtime probation officer, Tara died Jan. 16, 2023, with 30 years at Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Tara had lived in Murfreesboro, TN, since'73; graduated Oakland High School ('83) and MTSU ('88).

Her parents, Jean and Roy Lamar Cannon, died in 2017. Tara is survived by sister, Angela Cannon Hayes (Michael); brother, Greg Cannon; many relatives and friends.

Tara loved traveling, socializing, shopping & genealogy.

Please donate to Muscular Dystrophy Association in lieu of flowers.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro, TN is in charge of arrangements and Tara's burial in Evergreen Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Woodfin Funeral Chapel - Murfreesboro

1488 Lascassas Pike

Murfreesboro, TN

37130

https://www.woodfinchapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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