CANNON, Tara



Private services were held December 2, 2023, for Tara Adriene Cannon, 57, from Atlanta. A longtime probation officer, Tara died Jan. 16, 2023, with 30 years at Tennessee Department of Corrections.



Tara had lived in Murfreesboro, TN, since'73; graduated Oakland High School ('83) and MTSU ('88).



Her parents, Jean and Roy Lamar Cannon, died in 2017. Tara is survived by sister, Angela Cannon Hayes (Michael); brother, Greg Cannon; many relatives and friends.



Tara loved traveling, socializing, shopping & genealogy.



Please donate to Muscular Dystrophy Association in lieu of flowers.



Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro, TN is in charge of arrangements and Tara's burial in Evergreen Cemetery.



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