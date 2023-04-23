X

Cannon, Tamaro

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CANNON, Tamaro Lynn

Tamaro Lynn Cannon passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family April 14, 2023. Tamaro (affectionately known as Puff) was born in Decatur, GA, on January 8, 1985. Tamaro was a talented stylist and owned a salon, Get Pressed. Nothing was more important to Puff than her two children and family. Tamaro is survived by her kids, Mekhi and Taylor; her spouse, Antwone; her siblings, Syreeta and Gerald; and her father, Jerry. In addition, she leaves behind several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and her dog Preshy.

